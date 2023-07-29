Video: BBNaija’s Nengi Causes Commotion Online, Flaunts Her Body While on Vacation [Video]

Nengi Rebecca Hampson, a BBNaija 2020 finalist, recently caused a stir online after a new video of her leaked online.

While some of her colleagues are in the Big Brother house for the season 8 edition tagged “All Stars” dishing out contents, Nengi is presently on vacation having the real fun of her life.

In the video making the rounds online, Nengi left many drooling as she flaunts her banging body while having fun on the beach.

Nengi was spotted in underwear and an orange net dress, showing her shape and curvaceous physique in all its splendor. A portion of the video also shows Nengi standing and bouncing her behind.

As expected, the video generated mixed reactions, while some applauded her beauty as they refer to her as the most beautiful lady in Nigeria, others berated those who are fascinated with BBL acquired backside.

Watch the video below;

See reactions below;

tkinzystar: I don’t understand why Nigerians are fascinated with fake nyash. I urge you guy to travel to Southern Africa. You will know this is rubbish. I come in peace 😂.

kctrav14: Use this button is you believe Nengi has done BBL.

officialprincessbukkyosude: If you like the fake Yanch , press like.

medee_x: So much hate on a beautiful and peaceful person. Most coming from girls that wish they can afford to get their body done and men that can’t woo a girl that doesn’t have ass (girls with big asses are their spec). Bunch of clowns and hypocrites in the comment section.

chiggy07__: Ozo we’re sorry. we now see what you saw.

kobokomaster_comedia: Nyash just suddenly became the most important part of the human body overnight and no biology teacher ever thought of it. Surgeon una well done.

benicus_baddie: Nice👍, but fake Yansh are being over hyped😒. What happened to Natural girls? You all are the reason why some girls are dying in other to be noticed. I come in peace.

lily_pipette: God is sooooo patient and enduring eziokwum. Judgement day is fast approaching.

iamchimakingsley: This is not my own definition of Beauty. Cuz what’s with women sampling Their Yash This Days? What’s with Yash please????? God, our World is Turning upside Down.

mrfynest001: As long it’s fake am not moved sorry, come South Africa 🇿🇦 and see something, we men should have gone pass dis by now, our future is the main focus and goal in life.