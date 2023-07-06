Video: BBNaija’s Maria Chike shares adorable photos from her maternity shoot with her man Kelvin

Maria Chike Benjamin, a Big Brother Naija reality star, has stunned her fans with a beautiful pregnancy photo shoot with her partner, Kelvin.

Maria posted photos from her photoshoot with Kelvin with the word “Amore,” which translates to “love.”

Celebrities such as Erica Nlewedim, Paulo Okoye, Toke Maknwa, Nini, Kate Henshaw, Brodashaggi, and Lola Omotayo Okoye, to name a few, praised her photoshoot in the comments section.

Maria Chike’s Pregnancy Glow Leaves Many Talking As She Steps Out In Style With Her Lover

Remember how Maria made headlines when she stepped out in style with her boyfriend Kevin?

Many people were taken aback when the pregnant mother revealed her pregnancy on social media.

In viral footage, the joyful parents-to-be were seen holding hands while commanding the attention of all in present.

Many people flocked to social media to express how beautiful Maria is and how much she is enjoying her new phase.

Previously, gistlover stated that Maria Chike stunned the internet when she revealed she is expecting her first child.

Maria, who is in a relationship with a Dubai businessman, broke the happy news on her verified Instagram profile, where she also disclosed the name of this new chapter in her life as blessed.