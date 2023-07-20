Video: BBNaija’s Laycon bags Master’s Degree from UK University

A UK university has awarded the Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ winner a Master’s degree in international relations.

He expressed appreciation to everyone who helped him graduate.

It’s raining Master’s Degrees on many celebrities this month. From Wumi Toriola, an actress, to Busola Dakolo, the singer Timi Dakolo’s wife, to Laycon of BBNaija.

Laycon announced that today is his graduation by posting images from the event to his Twitter account.

“Congratulations to me. Thanks so much to everyone who made this possible. I no fit mention everybody but I go try to mention everyone wey I remember”.

“Today na my graduation oo, so in case you see any picture or video of me wey I dey wear graduation gown. No be photoshop ooo!!

Before profess pictures come, cheers to me!!

MA International Relations”.

Similarly during the week, singer, Timi Dakolo was a proud husband as his wife, Busola Dakolo bagged a Master’s Degree.

The singer posted photos and videos from his wife’s graduation from Loughborough University in the United Kingdom.

Timi Dakolo, who was present at the event, cheered loudly as his wife walked up the stage to receive her certificate.

In his caption, the Iyawo Mi singer congratulated his wife and stated that he would no longer be bothered by her constant complaints.

He wrote: “Ladies and gentlemen,my first child has a master in international business. Congratulations love @busoladakolo , like play like play you did it. I can now rest from hearing Timi “your children are not letting me read “. I have deadline to meet. Why are you so calm when I am complaining about things. Zoe is throwing tantrums. Me and three kids ,is not easy Timi. You did it. As an assistance student, congratulations to me too. We did it. Take your “

Netizens Reactions…

Netizens celebrate with the Dakolos Congratulatory messages poured in for Timi Dakolo’s wife as netizens commended her effort. Read comments below:

gracylovegh1: “Your wife must be very intelligent, Loughborough University is no beans! @timidakolo”

stannze: “Awwwwww Congratulations @busoladakolo ”

flakes_ff: “I know first hand how tough adult education is, to now do it with three kids no be beans. You are the real MVP @busoladakolo Congratulations. Wishing you greater heights.”

thenancynwosu: “Awwwwww congratulations to her!!!!!! And you too! This is a whole lot of sacrifice. Congratulations!❤️”

kemikingsmakeup: “Masters with 3 young kids in the UK!! Well done, massive congratulations ” powedeawujo: “Congratulations Busbus” *

tojuoluwatoyinboglobal: “Aawwww! Bless! Congratulations mama! You did it! Greater heights ahead. Amen! Well done daddy! I think you are doing such a fantastic job with your family. God strengthen, uphold and reward you exceedingly.”