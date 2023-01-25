Video: BBNaija’s Khloe reacts to report of Yemi Alade allegedly expecting her first child with President of Togo [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

An Instagram blogger had alleged that the Yemi Alade carrying the baby of Faure Essozimna Gnassingbe Eyadema, the president of Togo.

*Big Brother Naija former housemate, Khloe Abri has reacted to a report that singer, Yemi Alade is allegedly expecting her first child with Togolese president.

He also claimed that the actress and the president have been dating since 2017. He claimed that the president is married to five wives and is already planning to make Yemi is sixth wife.

“Nigeria singer Yemi Alade is currently pregnant for the president of the Republic of Togo. Yemi has been dating the president since 2017. But 4 days ago, it was confirmed that she is carrying a child for the Togolese president. The president is already married to 5 wives and is set to marry the singer as his sixth wife”.

Reacting to the unconfirmed news, Khloe took to a blog’s comment section to leave a reply.

Taking a dig at him, she wrote, “Osama biladdin guy”.