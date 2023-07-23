Video: BBNaija’s Ifu Ennada comes under fire for mocking Christ in birthday shoot

Ifu, who celebrated her birthday today, had previously posted several racy photos of herself completely naked with a cross covering her private parts.

However her birthday photos and explanation didn’t sit well with many religious folks as they took to her comment section to condemn her.

Ifu Ennada, a former Big Brother Naija housemate, is back in the news for her controversial outfit.

The reality star’s mockery of Christianity has sparked a massive backlash.

Ifu stated in her caption that there is a deeper meaning behind these photos, pleading with her fans not to condemn her without first understanding the message.

According to her, she has strayed from Christ and lived a life that has nearly killed her, but God’s Mercy has saved her.

“Happy Birthday To Me; A wretched sinner saved by his grace and welcomed into royalty.

On this special day, I’d like to announce that I’ve officially given my life to Christ. Yes, I am born again.

The past few years saw me stray from Christ and live a life that almost ended me, but His Mercy saved me and even though it’s not been easy overcoming my flesh and leading this new life, I’m committed to staying on the right path. The path to eternal life in Christ.

There is a deep meaning behind these photos I’m using to celebrate my day and announce my new life. Don’t be in a rush to condemn me without having an understanding of the message it carries”.*

Netizens reactions…

One Tywolf Danjuma wrote, “You are supposed to be older, post your naked photos in peace. Why the sermon in the caption if this is the rubbish you wanted to post? Anyways happy birthday!

One Richy Gold wrote, “Just don’t mock CHRIST. Ur, dressing is against his teachings. U can do whatever u wish but leave CHRIST out of ur nakedness. U guys always talk anyhow cos Christians are against violence

One Kulprinz Anthony wrote, “Christianity condones a lot. Try it with the opposite religion and see

One Rita Ihongbe Ikechukwu wrote, “I see you like being controversial and the attention it gives

One Rita Osunde wrote, “This is mockery to Christianity. Grow up Ifu Ennada

One Simeon Delight wrote, “Is this your knowledge of Christianity???? It seems you are glorifying your last life and not the new life