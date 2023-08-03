Video: BBNaija’s Hermes Chibueze Iyele Survives Ghastly Car Accident [Video]

Hermes Chibueze Iyele, also known as Hermes, survived a car accident today August 3, 2023.

He updated his Instagram fans with a video posted on his page. He reassured his worried followers that he was fine following the accident, emphasizing that he had no injuries and that no one else was hurt.

He stated that he was still feeling the effects of the encounter, but reassured everyone that he was fine. As the video neared its end, he expressed his gratitude to his supporters for their care.

Hermes said,

“I can’t thank God enough for that. That was scary, I’m still a bit shaken up. Thank you for your concern and well wishes”.

See Video Below;

The reality TV star recently pleaded with Multichoice Nigeria, organizers of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), to allow him to participate in the ongoing All-Stars season.

“So, it is the second day and I am still out here trying to get in there. What’s up Big Brother, there is no way you do not miss me because I miss you too,” he said.

“I am trying to get in there and give you all the action, you know how I can be. I even went and got my hair done, I want to show how much you changed my life Big Brother, get me in there.

“I do not know how, but I need to be in there and I miss you. No disrespect to anybody in there, everyone is doing great, I love almost everybody in there, my people are in there.

“I want to enter that place. I just want to give them something, you all know these things. Multichoice pick up the phone, I have been calling you. Big Brother call me or something.”