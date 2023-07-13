Video: BBNaija’s Frodd and wife expecting first child

Frodd, an ex-BBNaija celebrity, and his lovely wife Chioma are eagerly awaiting the birth of their first child.

He proposed to his longtime girlfriend Chioma on December 16, 2022, and the two were married in the traditional manner earlier this year.

A video of their gender reveal party was used to make this adorable baby announcement.

The couple, who were both wearing black, shared a private moment while telling their friends and family the gender of their unborn child in the video.

Frodd joyfully expresses his feelings of being incredibly fortunate to have a beautiful wife and a baby on the way, overflowing with gratitude.

“She said YES!” BBNaija star, Frodd proposes to his girlfriend, Chioma

The exciting news was shared on social media by Nollywood actress, Mimi Orjiekwe on Thursday evening.

Mimi posted a romantic video of Frodd popping the million dollar question to his lover, Chioma.

She captioned the video, “Yeeeeeaaah! My Gee is taken. Frodd is engaged. Congratulations Chioma.”

The content’s comment section has been filled with loads of congratulatory messages from their colleagues in the entertainment industry.

Iheme Nancy wrote: Congratulations Frodd.

Medlin Boss wrote: Wow! Congratulations Frodd.

Patricia wrote: Chioma what did you add in your stew. All my crushes were taken this year, now I am crushed.

Chukwuemeka Okoye was just a regular young Nigerian with bright dreams till he participated in the reality TV show in 2019 and become Frodd.

In an earlier interview, Frodd noted that his life changed after the show.

He said, “After BBNaija, life changed for me. I was overwhelmed by the love I got. At first, it didn’t seem real until it continued for months. I then embraced the new status and began to work on my goals. I became an influencer and brand ambassador to some big names. I have found my talents in the entertainment industry as an actor and master of ceremonies. I also established my company last year.”

On the lessons he picked up during the reality TV show, he said, “I learnt to be humble, persevere and never jump into conclusions. I also learnt to deal with personal issues and not to judge a book by its cover. BBNaija taught me that grace exists.”