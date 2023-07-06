ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: BBNaija’s Chichi allegedly files N100m defamation lawsuit against Phyna

Chichi, a Big Brother Naija’shine ya eyes’ finalist, is said to have filed a N100 million lawsuit against her co-star, Phyna.

According to rumors, Chichi is asking for $100,000,000 in compensation for Phyna’s defamatory remarks about her.

According to Gistlover, during the BBNaija Reunion, Phyna accused Chichi of leaving her husband and children in Benin City during a heated argument, which resulted in the death of one of her children.

She further claimed that Chichi was using her deceased parents as a winning strategy for the competition.

In addition, Phyna had called Chichi a stripper and age-shamed her, saying that she is 33.

And to top it off, Phyna claimed that Chichi had allegedly poisoned her friend in Cyprus out of jealousy.

Phyna made the new claim in a series of Snapchat posts.

In response, Chichi has now filed charges against her through her attorneys.

According to her attorneys, the claims that Chichi poisoned her friend in Cyprus are false, deceptive, malicious, and slanderous.

Her attorneys stated in the lawsuit that Phyna’s comments cost Chichi several endorsement deals and damaged her reputation.

