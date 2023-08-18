ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: BBNaija’s All Stars: “We will settle the matter outside”- Angel’s mother slams Venita for slutt shaming her daughter

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 3 hours ago
0 312 1 minute read

The mother of Angel Smith, a current All-Stars housemate and former Big Brother Naija “shine ya eyes” contestant, has called out Venita Akpofure for slut-shaming her daughter.

Reports claim that Venita, who had a falling out with Angel, slandered Angel when speaking to Seyi and spoke unprintable things about her.

Titilala Brown Sugar, as she is called on Instagram, defended her daughter by pointing out that Venita and her are nearly the same age.

As soon as the reality star left the house, she threatened to meet with her to resolve the issue.

“Coming from someone that is a mother of two beautiful daughters. Just because of PMP that is it even for you but a man, thank God we are almost age mate. @venitaAkpofure me and you go settle the matter for outside”, she tweeted.

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 3 hours ago
0 312 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

I Support Whatever Illebaye Does, She Shouldn’t Allow Herself Become Their Doormat, Erica Says

1 hour ago

Video: Actor, Nkem Owoh set to bury 24-years-old daughter, two months after her demise

2 hours ago

Reactions As Actress Mercy Aigbe Shows Off Natural Face Without Makeup

2 hours ago

Video: “I will never be friends with anyone who did this to Ilebaye if I find out” – Cross vows

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button