Video: BBNaija’s All Stars: “We will settle the matter outside”- Angel’s mother slams Venita for slutt shaming her daughter

The mother of Angel Smith, a current All-Stars housemate and former Big Brother Naija “shine ya eyes” contestant, has called out Venita Akpofure for slut-shaming her daughter.

Reports claim that Venita, who had a falling out with Angel, slandered Angel when speaking to Seyi and spoke unprintable things about her.

Titilala Brown Sugar, as she is called on Instagram, defended her daughter by pointing out that Venita and her are nearly the same age.

As soon as the reality star left the house, she threatened to meet with her to resolve the issue.

“Coming from someone that is a mother of two beautiful daughters. Just because of PMP that is it even for you but a man, thank God we are almost age mate. @venitaAkpofure me and you go settle the matter for outside”, she tweeted.