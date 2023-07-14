Video: BBNaija’s All Stars to begin July 23, winner walks home with N120 million

It is an exciting time for fans and lovers of Africa’s biggest reality show, Big Brother Naija.

The 8th edition of the reality show, which is tagged BBNaija All-Stars is set to begin on July 23rd.

Organizers of the show announced at a media briefing today, July 14th, 2023.

The eighth edition of the show features all past housemates from different season.

The show which would run for 70 days will see the winner walking away with N120 million.

Early this year, Big Brother Naija organizers introduced a new twist as they merged BBNaija and Big Brother South Africa, known as BBManzi.

For the first time, the franchise reality show paired only Nigerians and South Africans instead of the larger cast of African countries.

PulseNG tweeted that the Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice, John Ugbe unveiled the plan for the Big Brother franchise show in Africa. According to the tweet, Big Brother Naija was to merge with Big Brother South Africa in one house.