ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: BBNaija’s All Stars to begin July 23, winner walks home with N120 million

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 332 1 minute read

BBNaija’s All Stars to begin July 23, winner walks home with N120 million

It is an exciting time for fans and lovers of Africa’s biggest reality show, Big Brother Naija.

The 8th edition of the reality show, which is tagged BBNaija All-Stars is set to begin on July 23rd.

Organizers of the show announced at a media briefing today, July 14th, 2023.

The eighth edition of the show features all past housemates from different season.

The show which would run for 70 days will see the winner walking away with N120 million.

Early this year, Big Brother Naija organizers introduced a new twist as they merged BBNaija and Big Brother South Africa, known as BBManzi.

For the first time, the franchise reality show paired only Nigerians and South Africans instead of the larger cast of African countries.

PulseNG tweeted that the Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice, John Ugbe unveiled the plan for the Big Brother franchise show in Africa. According to the tweet, Big Brother Naija was to merge with Big Brother South Africa in one house.

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 332 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: “She was warned not to publicly introduce herself as wife” – Flavour’s ‘original’ wife unveiled, photos goes viral

54 mins ago

Video: “Thank you for fighting for me when no one is looking”- Tonto Dikeh celebrates Uche Elendu on her 40th birthday

1 hour ago

Video: “2 views only, na only me and my aunty dey always comment and like” – Sabinus recounts early struggles in skit making

1 hour ago

Business Owners Are Going Through Alot This Period To Be Honest – Tacha Akide

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button