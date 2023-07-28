Video: BBNaija’s All Stars: “I hate intimidation in every form”- BBNaija’s Queen defends Ilebaye over bullying from Venita

Queen Mercy Atang, a Big Brother Naija’shine ya eyes’ housemate, has spoken out in support of All Stars housemate, Ilebaye, following her fight with Venita Akpofure.

Venita Akpofure, according to Kemi Filani, described her colleague Ilebaye as “a toddler in a China shop.”

On Thursday morning, she used the analogy while advising Ilebaye on how to conduct herself in the Big Brother house.

She stated that none of the housemates are “equal,” advising Ilebaye to “use a ruler and measure” where she belongs and who she speaks with.

Venita said: “You’re a toddler in a China shop,” and Ilebaye asked: “What do you mean by that?”

She replied: “Not all of us are equal here so use a ruler and measure where you are and who you talk to.”

Queen stated on her Instagram page in support of her that she despises intimidation in any form.

She stated that some housemates are not being fair to Ilebaye and urged the reality star to stand up for herself.

According to her, no one in the house is bigger than Ilebaye, because they all came in for the same reason.

“I hate intimidation in every form. Not fair the way some HMS are treating her. Girl stand up for yourself in there. No one in there is bigger than you. If they come for you, go for them. Everyone in there went there for the same reason, you’re there”.