Video: BBNaijaAllStars: Why We Hacked Ike’s Official Instagram Page – Anonymous Hacker Speaks

The hacker who purposefully hacked BBNaija All-Stars housemate Ike Onyema’s official Instagram profile has disclosed why the reality TV star’s official Instagram page was hacked.

Today, August 18th 2023, Gistlover announced that Ike Onyeama’s official Instagram page, who is presently on the ongoing reality show has been hacked.

An investigation by Gistlover into the account with the handle @iam_ikeonyema found that the hacker had also set the account to ‘private’.

The hacker in charge of the 2.2 million followers Instagram profile proudly shared many images of himself and revealed why it was hacked.

The hacker, who wishes to remain unknown, stated that Ike Onyema’s verified Instagram account was hacked because his team is opposed to injustice.

Hacker wrote; “Contact me account takeover, page under control, we stand against injustice.”

The injustice the hacker said comes after housemates Pere, Ike, Kiddwaya and Seyi planned to frustrate Ilebaye so she could get another strike and be disqualified from the show.

The grown men last night gathered in the room and while they were planning, Ike brought up the idea to throw her belongings in the toilet as well as the bathroom walkway

Ike was captured on camera throwing her things with the hope that she would react and probably get violent and she would be evicted from the show.

Later that night, Angel drew Ilebaye’s attention to the fact that her clothes were littered on the floor. Ilebaye was so sad that all she did was to just walk to her bed and cry.