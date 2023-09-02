Video: BBNaijaAllStars: Why I feel used by Ilebaye — Alex reveals

Alex Unusual, a BBNaija All Stars housemate, expresses her anger at her colleague, Ilebaye, for manipulating her in the midst of her feud with Whitemoney.

It should be noted that Whitemoney and Ilebaye got into an argument on Friday over allegations of disrespect while the latter was using a computer.

Alex was seen attempting to separate the pair before successfully dragging a tearful Ilebaye away from the fight site.

In the aftermath of the fight with Pere and Seyi Awolowo, Alex Unusual revealed that she felt used by the female housemate, which enraged her.

“I felt like I was the sacrificial lamb yesterday but I blamed Pere because he just said I should come and carry Ilebaye away without telling me anything, I am angry but it’s okay,” she stated.

Pere clarifying his reason for inviting Alex, stated, “I told you that because I already sensed Whitemoney was very angry and I didn’t want to come in between.”

Watch the video below …