Video: #BBNaijaAllStars: Uriel and Neo spotted kissing after Saturday night party [video]

BBNaija All Stars housemates, Neo and Uriel, kissed after their Saturday night party.

Both housemates were seen kissing, with Uriel initiating the kiss. Uriel then invited Neo to continue kissing, but he declined.

Gistlover recalls that During the ongoing BBNaija All-Stars season, one of the female housemates, Tolanibaj, had a severe response against a fellow housemate, Ilebaye, after she saw her with Neo.

Tolanibaj had this reaction after discovering her fellow housemate, Ilebaye, sleeping on the bed of Neo, a man she considered a friend.

Tolanibaj woke up in the early hours and discovered Ilebaye sleeping alongside Neo on his bed.

She approached them quickly, yanked off the blanket that was covering Ilebaye, and insisted that she leave the room immediately.

In response, Ilebaye began to convey her thoughts, but Tolanibaj remained firm, insisting that Ilebaye leave the room.

Tolanibaj then issued an ultimatum to her male friend, Neo.

She announced that if he values their friendship, he should ask Ilebaye to leave not just his bed but also the room.

The entire drama between the housemates was captured in a video, which has since caught the attention of the audience.

Numerous viewers have shared their opinions about the incident in the comment section.

