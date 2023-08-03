Video: #BBNaijaAllStars: Trending Video Of Venita Getting Cozy With Adekunle Under The Duvet

A video of BBNaija All Stars housemates Venita Akpofure and Adekunle getting into mischief while sleeping under the duvet has gone viral, and has gotten many people talking.

In the video, Venita, a BBNaija 2018 ex-housemate, and Adekunle, a BBNaija 2022 ex-housemate, get cozy with each other while everyone else is sleeping.

It should be noted that Venita admitted to Big Brother on Wednesday that she admires Adekunle for his knowledge and eloquence.

Clearly, Adekunle and Venita have noticeably grown closer to each other in the course of the show as they’ve been spotted sleeping together in the same bed.

However, a recent video of Venita bonding with Adekunle under the duvet can’t be left talking about as Venita could be seen locking herself on him as they stayed together on the bed during the night.

Watch the video below;

As expected, the video sparked mixed reactions, while many supported the growing ship involving Venita and Adekunle, others shared their contrary opinions. See reactions below;

[email protected]: This lady will fuck Adekunle’s game up, bet me.

@POdagbu21663: I like how she open the duvet, before una go start to talk another tin.

@callme_kaan: I don’t know if it’s just me over imagining this. But it looks like Venita wanted something here. Oo She was restless 😬😬 . Konji no be anybody mate😛😛.

@kalinakip: this ship not giving at all…..too dry.

@badt_igboboy: Venita i saw what she did there 😃😃, she comot herself from inside blanket to show us that no penetration is happening oooooo…before people start saying another thing, but i know her hand is inside doing “signs and wonders” on Dekunzz!!😂😂.

@ValKendra48825: She already said it… she likes Adekunle. I think she is sapiosexual.

@aideinfluence: Na Big Brother housemates dey enjoy this cold weather pass 😭.