Video: BBNaijaAllStars: Moment Mercy Eke Twerks Up a Storm on Frodd

Mixed reactions from viewers have trailed the moment married BBNaija ‘All Stars’ housemate, Frodd, was seen rocking his colleague, Mercy Eke.

Frodd, the reality star, is married, and his wife is significantly pregnant with their first kid, according to fans and followers of the show. Many people were taken aback by his return to the to the BBNaija All Stars.

Many viewers deemed an improper clip from the show in which Frodd was grinded on by Imo-born influencer Mercy Eke while they danced in the house.

Frodd could be seen holding Mercy’s behind and making suggestive moves in the footage that went viral.

Reacting to the post …

@Ifefineboy said: “Na this man dey Cry on TV because of him Child birth, That’s why I don’t believe all these mumu”

@ayinuu said: “You people should rest, na here we dey when una Dey support the woman dancing with usher. Now it’s a man.. it’s double standard.”

@NuJhayhne opined: “you guys really need to stop saving frodd. let him go home please

wtf is this rubbish?”

@DrElfyn stated: “Seyi can be everything but not this ”

Roseaan wrote: “Frodd is just a disappointment tbh”

Watch video below …