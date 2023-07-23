Video: #BBNaijaAllStars: Kiddwaya Offers Cee-C N120m To Exit Big Brother House Minutes into The Show

Terseer Kiddwaya, also known as Kiddwaya, a housemate on Big Brother Naija All Stars, has offered to give Cee-C N120 million if she leaves the house right away.

This occurs shortly after the housemates were officially unveiled to the world to kick off Big Brother Naija season 8 in 2023.

The first housemate presented in the All-Star edition of the show was Cee-C, who appeared in the reality series in 2018. Kiddwaya came next.

The ‘BBNaija lockdown’ suggests Cee-C leave Big Brother Naija on his own volition in exchange for a massive payout of 120 million Naira.

Two new housemates, Doyin and Frodd, were introduced alongside the others. As the group settled into their new environment, Kiddwaya wasted no time making a bold move.

His proposition left Cee-c taken aback, and she had to reject this intriguing offer, replying that she does not trust any man.

Watch the video below: