Video: #BBNaijaAllStars: at 22, I’m Still a Virgin – Ilebaye Reveals
Ilebaye Odiniya, a Big Brother Naija season 8 contestant, has disclosed that she is still a virgin at the age of 22.
It was revealed by the Gen Z Baddie during a talk with her fellow housemates, Ike, Adekunle, Cee-C, and Cross.
Certain actions, according to Ike, are not permissible for virgins to do. He used ‘Partying’ as an example, but Ilebaye completely disagreed. She stated that she is a virgin and that she enjoys certain activities such as hard clubbing.
While Ike argues with her, Adekunle and Cee-C supported that being a virgin does not mean they cannot party.
Watch the video below:
The video triggered massive reactions as commenters shared their thoughts. Some reactions are shown below:
fabric_merchandise said, “All my fellow virgins let’s bite our fellow virgin. I’m a virgin mother of one, we are all Virginia Henderson in the sight of God”.
creamyelma12 said, “She is a virgin, I am a virgin, you are a virgin, all of us are virgins 😊”.
daisykofo said, “You can’t judge a book by its cover”.
yinky_o said, “I believe her, since she is not pregnant.”
culturedworld24 said, “She might be, all this kind girls tends to be, but they will be playing with a man anyhow”.