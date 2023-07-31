Video: #BBNaijaAllStars: at 22, I’m Still a Virgin – Ilebaye Reveals

Ilebaye Odiniya, a Big Brother Naija season 8 contestant, has disclosed that she is still a virgin at the age of 22.

It was revealed by the Gen Z Baddie during a talk with her fellow housemates, Ike, Adekunle, Cee-C, and Cross.

Certain actions, according to Ike, are not permissible for virgins to do. He used ‘Partying’ as an example, but Ilebaye completely disagreed. She stated that she is a virgin and that she enjoys certain activities such as hard clubbing.

While Ike argues with her, Adekunle and Cee-C supported that being a virgin does not mean they cannot party.

Watch the video below:

The video triggered massive reactions as commenters shared their thoughts. Some reactions are shown below:

fabric_merchandise said, “All my fellow virgins let’s bite our fellow virgin. I’m a virgin mother of one, we are all Virginia Henderson in the sight of God”.

creamyelma12 said, “She is a virgin, I am a virgin, you are a virgin, all of us are virgins 😊”.

daisykofo said, “You can’t judge a book by its cover”.

yinky_o said, “I believe her, since she is not pregnant.”

culturedworld24 said, “She might be, all this kind girls tends to be, but they will be playing with a man anyhow”.