Video: #BBNaijaAllStars: Alex and Cee-C Fight Dirty, Drag Each Other Into Filth [Video]

The Big Brother Naija house was filled with drama as housemates Cee-C and Alex clashed following a heated argument.

Today, Wednesday, July 26th marks the third day of BBNaija All stars and some of the housemates could not accommodate themselves as the reality stars fight dirty in the house.

Cee-C and Alex were first housemates in the Big Brother Naija ‘Double Wahala’ show in 2018. The duo are always full of drama whenever they meet.

The fight broke out after the housemates had their first wager task during their meeting in the morning.

Alex accused Cee-C and their fellow housemate, Uriel, for not participating well in the task. Camera panned to show Cee-C and Alex shouting at each other in a very loud manner. The duo who threw caution to the wind ridiculed, insulted and called each other names over the incident.

Despite other housemates attempt to separate their fight, the two continued to shout on top of their voices at each other, throwing incentives up and down. The other housemates who were tired of the incident, allowed them to have a field day while watching.

Watch the video below: