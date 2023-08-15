ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: BBNaijaAllStar: “Some Females Housemates Are into Girls” – Ceec Reveals

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 319 1 minute read

BBNaijaAllStar: “Some Females Housemates Are into Girls” – Ceec Reveals

CeeC, a Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, made a surprising statement regarding other female housemates, which sparked outrage online.

Ceec, Doyin, and Kiddwaya were discussing how some of the housemates were clinging. Ceec disclosed to Doyin and Kidwayya at the table that some of the female housemates are liking girls.

Ceec’s disclosure implies that there were some female housemates who were lesbians and preferred to be with other women over guys.

Doyin verified Ceec’s statement, adding that she had guessed it as well.

This revelation has gotten some reactions from social media. Read some comments below.

@Laureta commented, “Doyin Dey always Dey for dis kind conversation wit her long mouth”.

@mz_ramayape also said; “Am sure ceec and Alex likes each other”.

@Whitevikkie also said, “Uriel and mercy could be”.

@Ujumag also commented, “Ceece you are one of them”.

@Its_prebe: “Na Alex she de refer too no other person had belle Ceec”.

@Folo_omo: “Ceec come out with your full chest”.

Watch the video below

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 319 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

I Am Not A Keyboard Warrior, If I Am Upset With You I Will Confront You Whenever We Meet, Phyna Says

1 hour ago

Video: “Yansh is not an achievement or confidence but it’s an attraction to getting anything you want” – Blessing CEO

2 hours ago

Olukoya reveals what he did after a woman went to Lagos Tv to lie that he sat on his Dad’s 30 houses

3 hours ago

“I Don’t Want To Be Seen A Particular Way That I’m Not” – Cee C Speaks On Outburst At Biggie

4 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button