Video: BBNAIJA: “why I can’t sleep with any BBN boys” – CeeC

Reality star, Cynthia Nwadiora a.k.a CeeC reveals she can’t sleep with any BBN guy, as co-star Uriel gossips to her about the genitalia of a certain male housemate.

During a conversation with Uriel Oputa, the latter insisted that CeeC leave Neo Akpofure for her.

CeeC relented and stated that she wants nothing to do with him, which he already knows.

Uriel asked CeeC whether she can sleep with any housemate on the show or outside the house, but CeeC replied in the negative, emphasizing that she cannot sleep with any guy who was once a BBNaija housemate.

The conversation drifted and Uriel pointed at a blind section of the camera and asked ‘what of him?’, then marveled at the size of the manhood of the nameless housemate which made CeeC burst into laughter.

