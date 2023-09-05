Video: BBNaija Whitemoney’s Instagram account hacked for the second time in one month

In an unfortunate turn of events, the beloved Big Brother Naija Allstars housemate Whitemoney’s Instagram account has been hacked for the second time in less than a month.

Netizens respond to the terrible event’s timing. The reality TV star’s situation could not be worse, as he is currently facing eviction from the house.

His social media presence is critical in gaining the support of his supporters.

The first hacking of Whitemoney’s Instagram account occurred earlier this month, when an anonymous foreign hacker gained control of his account.

Fortunately, Instagram’s support team acted quickly, allowing him to recover the account and regain access to his millions of followers.

However, just as Whitemoney and his supporters believed the worst was over, the reality TV star’s Instagram account was hacked again. His committed supporters have grown frustrated and concerned about the security of his internet presence as a result of this recent event.