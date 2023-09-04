ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: BBNaija Tacha heartily sings praise and worship as Seyi gets evicted

Who is really voting for grandson please?- Tacha expresses disappointment as Seyi survives another eviction

Tacha Akide, a famous reality celebrity, shares her joy as controversial BBNaija All Stars member Seyi Awolowo gets evicted.

Seyi, along with three other housemates, Ike, Lucy, and Prince, were all evicted out of the competition in the sixth week during the Sunday live eviction show.

Tacha, who had openly advocated Seyi’s removal from the show, especially after his misogynistic words, reacted with happiness in her heart.

She bid the politician’s grandson farewell in a post on X (previously Twitter), insulting him for having the lowest number of votes.

“Goodbye 0.89% we WON!!!” she wrote.

In another post, she shared the meme of a drunk man singing praise and worship while quoting a post from the show’s organizers confirming the housemate’s exit from the show.

