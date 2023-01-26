Video: BBNaija star, Bryann takes delivery of 2023 luxury SUV Cubana Chief priest promised him months back [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A video making the rounds on the internet shows when he took delivery of the beautiful ride and hopped into the driver’s seat.

Big Brother Naija 2022 finalist, Brian Chukwuebuka Chiji, popularly known as Bryann has bought a brand-new 2023 SUV.

The Imo state born reality TV star and singer informed fans of the acquisition in a post on his official Twitter account.

Bryann could be seen admiring the red-coloured SUV as a white man who delivered the ride to his home gave him some user guidance.

He wrote; “Hmmmm new whip O’clock oh 🌚”

BBNaija’s Bryann excited as Davido reaches out to him

Davido, seems to also be a fan of Big Brother Naija finalist, Bryann.

The music star called Bryann via FaceTime and they seemed to have engaged each other in an exciting conversation.

The BBNaija Level Up 1st runner-up took to his social media page and shared a snapshot of Davido which he took during their call.