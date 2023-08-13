Video: BBNaija: Phyna Cries Out After Being Scammed by Car Dealer

Josephina Ijeoma Otabor, commonly known as Phyna, the winner of Big Brother Naija’s ‘Level Up’ season, has lamented her current troubles with fraudulent people.

The reality TV star resorted to Twitter to claim that she was duped by a car dealer and an insurance firm more than three months ago.

Phyna, who did not name either party involved in the alleged swindle, said that she has been battling them ever since.

The former hype priestess, who kept her dealings with the auto dealer and insurance firm hidden, pledged to drag them later.

She tweeted; “I have been scammed by a car dealer and an insurance company (name not mentioned for now) over 3 months now it’s been a battle I have been fighting. I just tell make them still dy play first.”

Phyna’s lamentation is coming few months after she bought a new Mercedes Benz and showed it off on social media.

