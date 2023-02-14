ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: BBNaija Neo celebrates hopeless Valentine after breakup with girlfriend, Vee

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 7 hours ago
0 322 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

  • Neo took to his Instagram page to share photos of himself holding roses.
  • Celebrities like Timini, Maria, Tochi, Allysyn, and his fans reacted beautifully to the dashing photos he shared.


Big Brother Naija season five finalist Neo Akpofure has shared photos from his ‘hopeless’ valentine since breakup with Vee.

Neo took to his Instagram page to share photos of himself holding roses.

The reality star and model disclosed that the valentine is hopeless for him, but he has a hopeful romance.

“A hopeless Valentine but a hopeful Romantic.🥀”

Celebrities like Timini, Maria, Tochi, Allysyn, and his fans reacted beautifully to the dashing photos he shared.

It is no longer news that Neo and his BBNaija partner, Vee Iye, are no longer an item.

The duo were involved in a messy breakup, and the reasons for their separation are yet to be disclosed.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 7 hours ago
0 322 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: My man’s side chic warned me to stay away after he impregnated her – Singer, Ugoccie reveals how she was served breakfast

2 hours ago

Video: “I said yes to my Val”- BBNaija’s Queen unveils her Valentine partner [Photos]

6 hours ago

Video: “Why do people do photoshoot for valentine” Don Jazzy asks very important question [Video]

6 hours ago

Video: Valentine Day: You don’t have his number?– Trolls attack Adesua Etomi for praising her husband Banky W on Twitter

7 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button