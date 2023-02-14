Video: BBNaija Neo celebrates hopeless Valentine after breakup with girlfriend, Vee

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Neo took to his Instagram page to share photos of himself holding roses.

Celebrities like Timini, Maria, Tochi, Allysyn, and his fans reacted beautifully to the dashing photos he shared.







Big Brother Naija season five finalist Neo Akpofure has shared photos from his ‘hopeless’ valentine since breakup with Vee.

The reality star and model disclosed that the valentine is hopeless for him, but he has a hopeful romance.

“A hopeless Valentine but a hopeful Romantic.🥀”

It is no longer news that Neo and his BBNaija partner, Vee Iye, are no longer an item.

The duo were involved in a messy breakup, and the reasons for their separation are yet to be disclosed.