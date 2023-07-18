Video: BBNaija host, Ebuka lists Beauty, Prince and Gideon as his favourite housemates

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the Big Brother Naija reality TV host, has named Beauty Tukura, Prince Nelson, and Gideon as his favorite housemates from the reality show.

The popular media personality and former Big Brother Naija Season 1 housemate revealed that his favorite housemates are those who surprise him.

He revealed this on Channels TV’s Rubbin’ Minds, which is co-hosted by reality stars Beauty Tukura and Prince Nelson.

Ebuka said, “I can give you a number of people [my favourite BBNaija housemates]. There was Gideon who was in my season. He was amazing. I have liked everybody who surprised me because I got a lot of your profiles before the show starts and I think, ‘This person go dry’. So, the ones who ended up going in and I’m like, ‘Wow! Okay, I didn’t see that coming.’ And you [Beauty] were one of them because I thought you were going to be a dead babe but you were not so dead [laughs].

“So, that was a little surprising. People that give me drama. You [Prince], I don’t know if your drama was intentional, but you had a community around you [laughs].

“I have also enjoyed people who played the game… I have given you three names [of my all-time BBNaija favourites] already. One thing I’ve grown to like a lot less over the seasons are people who come in and say, ‘I was just myself.’ It’s a good thing, but I also say that there is money to be won, how do you not come in with a game plan?

“I always feel like, if you are coming to win a N100 million, whatever it is, there should be some plan. And we don’t get that very often. Pere gave us a bit of that, then sort of disappeared at some point when I dragged him small and he sort of chilled. I like people who play the game and sticked with it. Miracle did that quiet a bit. Miracle and Tobi in their season. They had a bit of competition that was very interesting. But they also had woman matter around them.”