Video: “BBNaija Call Me Bro, Multichoice Group Please Pick My Call” – Hermes Publicly Begs Big Brother To Get Him In The House

Hermes, reality star, makes a public plea to Big Brother and the show’s producers to let him back into the house.

Big Brother Naija’s ‘All Stars’ edition premiered on July 23rd, with numerous stars from previous seasons of the program in the house.

Hermes, who did not make it into the house, has expressed his strong desire to be a part of the show.

He took to Twitter to share a video of himself publicly making a request to be brought into this year’s edition.

According to him, he had gotten his hair done and is prepared to give viewers a good show, adding that he loves the stars on this year’s edition and can’t wait to vibe with them.

Hermes also said that he knows Biggie misses him very much and the feeling is mutual.

The dabonair model captioned…

“@BBNaija call me bro… @coolesttribe the campaign is still on #gethermesinthehouse, nah unah hand I Dey o. @multichoice_group no wan pick my call..😩🪐🦍”

See the video below…