Video: BBNaija Angel Smith’s mother pens powerful prayers as she clocks 23

  • Titi prayed that her daughter would have good health and be protected from evil as she clocks a new age.
‘My life is perfect’ – BBNaija Angel Smith says as she marks her 23rd birthday today

Titi, mother of BBNaija season 6 contestant Angel Smith, has penned a powerful prayer to mark her daughter’s birthday.

Angel Smith clocks 23 today, the 13th of February, 2023.

She also prayed that God would grant her daughter all her good heart desires.

“Pink stands for many wonderful things. May everything in your life be good and beautiful.

Good health and long life be your portion and protect you from all evil and danger.

No evil eyes see you, and no evil ears hear you speak.

Be blessed with lots of wisdom.

@theangeljbsmith HAPPY BIRTHDAY, SUNSHINE Welcome To Chapter 23

CHAPTER VICTORY AND TESTIMONIES🙏 @mz_florashaw I see your handwork oooo THANK YOU BABY🤍” she wrote.

