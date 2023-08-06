ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: BBNaija Allstars: Whitemoney and Mercy Eke Share First Kiss During Night Party

“Angel, Cross, and other housemates are against you, let both of us align” – Whitemoney to Mercy Eke

Reality stars Whitemoney and Mercy Eke exchange their first kiss on the dance floor at the Saturday night party, launching the “WhiteLambo” ship.

Gistlover recounts that the culinary guru had prepositioned his fellow housemate, Mercy Eke, for them to join forces and form a’ship’.

When Mercy begged for a kiss a few days later, Whitemoney elegantly fled the scene.

As they share their first kiss, their ship appears to have finally sailed.

In a BBNaija snippet from Saturday night, the two experienced a brief but emotionally charged moment when they both locked lips while dancing on the dance floor.

Watch the video below;

