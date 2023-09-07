Video: BBNaija Allstars: “Neo Hasn’t Mentioned My Name Since I Left the House” – Uriel Cries Out

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Uriel Oputa has spoken out about feeling abandoned by fellow housemate Neo Akpofure.

Uriel, who was evicted from the show’s ‘All Stars’ version, has expressed her displeasure with Neo’s apparent forgetfulness and lack of mention after her departure.

During her time in the Big Brother house, Uriel Oputa was open about her affections for Neo.

The two had built a deep friendship that appeared to have the makings of something greater.

Her eviction from the house, however, appears to have dashed her aspirations of maintaining a relationship with Neo.

During a recent podcast, Uriel poured her heart out, lamenting Neo’s silence and indifference towards her since her eviction.

She revealed that Neo had not mentioned her name even once, nor had he expressed any form of missing her, despite the memorable moments they had shared together and the support she had offered him during their time in the house.

Fans of the show and followers of Uriel’s journey were quick to react to her emotional revelations.

Netizens Reactions…

@tobilola wrote: “He’s thinking of the game boo, he will come to your arms when he’s out.”

@Anari6 said: “It’s becoming too much aunty rest!”

@klinzeal_mix commented: “😆 my baby girl, most of the guys didn’t get to know you well to know how sweet of a woman you are, so they don’t deserve you ❤️”

@god01_odun asked: “😂 Uriel wetin you dey miss”