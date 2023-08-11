Video: BBNaija Allstars: “N120 million is not even enough for my upkeep” – Kiddwaya

Kiddwaya, a billionaire heir and reality star, has stated that the 120 million naira BBNaija prize money is insufficient for his upkeep.

Kiddwaya, born Terseer Waya, told Cross this on Friday morning during a conversation.

He revealed to Cross that he is on the popular reality show to achieve popularity rather than the top prize. Cross said that their goals are different because he is come to earn the 120 million naira reward.

Kiddwaya stated;

“The money [N120m grand prize] is not even enough to keep me. I am here for the fame.”

Reacting, Cross said:

“Omo, I’m here for the money. That’s why I’m here. I know what I need it for. I need it badly, but if anybody wants to make me feel like a fool, I’ll make them feel like a fool too.”