ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: BBNaija Allstars: “N120 million is not even enough for my upkeep” – Kiddwaya

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 3 hours ago
0 330 1 minute read

Kiddwaya, a billionaire heir and reality star, has stated that the 120 million naira BBNaija prize money is insufficient for his upkeep.

Kiddwaya, born Terseer Waya, told Cross this on Friday morning during a conversation.

He revealed to Cross that he is on the popular reality show to achieve popularity rather than the top prize. Cross said that their goals are different because he is come to earn the 120 million naira reward.

Kiddwaya stated;

“The money [N120m grand prize] is not even enough to keep me. I am here for the fame.”

Reacting, Cross said:

“Omo, I’m here for the money. That’s why I’m here. I know what I need it for. I need it badly, but if anybody wants to make me feel like a fool, I’ll make them feel like a fool too.”

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 3 hours ago
0 330 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Actress Judy Austin stirs reactions with her new stunning pictures

1 hour ago

Fans gush over lovely photos of Destiny Etiko

2 hours ago

Video: Fans React as Davido Releases New Video of His Signee Logos Olori’s ‘Jaye Lo’

2 hours ago

Video: “My Man for Life, The Most Handsome 76yr Old Man Alive” – Yul Edochie Tenders Public Apology to His Father, Pete Edochie

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button