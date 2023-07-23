ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
Video: Bbnaija Allstars: Meet ‘All Stars’ Housemates [Full List]
On Sunday, the Big Brother Naija All Stars began with housemates competing for N120 million.
Ebuka Obi Uchendu, the show’s host, presented the All-stars housemates, who are chosen from past seasons’ housemates.
The organiser announced that the housemates would be in the house for 72 days to entertain TV viewers across Africa and beyond.
Here are the 20 housemates that will make you stay glued to your TV screen all through the 10 weeks.
1. Cee cee
2. Mercy
3. Kiddwaya
4. Frodd
5. Pere
6. Angel
7. Neo
8. Alex
9. Tolanibaj
10. Cross
11. Seyi
12. Whitemoney
13. Uriel
14. Doyin
15. Princess
16. Soma
17.Adekunle
18. Ilebaye
19. Venita
20. Ike