Video: Bbnaija Allstars: Meet ‘All Stars’ Housemates [Full List]

On Sunday, the Big Brother Naija All Stars began with housemates competing for N120 million.

Ebuka Obi Uchendu, the show’s host, presented the All-stars housemates, who are chosen from past seasons’ housemates.

The organiser announced that the housemates would be in the house for 72 days to entertain TV viewers across Africa and beyond.

Here are the 20 housemates that will make you stay glued to your TV screen all through the 10 weeks.

1. Cee cee

2. Mercy

3. Kiddwaya

4. Frodd

5. Pere

6. Angel

7. Neo

8. Alex

9. Tolanibaj

10. Cross

11. Seyi

12. Whitemoney

13. Uriel

14. Doyin

15. Princess

16. Soma

17.Adekunle

18. Ilebaye

19. Venita

20. Ike