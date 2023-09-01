Video: BBNaija Allstars: Alex Punches Ike in The Face as They Both Went Physical During the Pool Party

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

BBNaija Allstars: Alex Punches Ike in The Face as They Both Went Physical During the Pool Party

During a lively pool party, Big Brother Naija All Stars housemates Ike and Alex Unusual got into a heated argument.

The event happened after the arena activities, when housemates gathered in the garden for a pool party.

The celebration got off to a great start, with housemates splashing around and enjoying the celebratory atmosphere.

The tone, however, took a dramatic turn when the camera focused on Alex and Ike involved in a furious argument within the pool.

The argument left fellow housemates perplexed and concerned about the source of the two’s abrupt disagreement.

According to Alex, the confrontation arose when Ike allegedly pushed her forcefully into the pool, leading to her struggle to stay afloat.

Alex revealed that her outfit suffered a wardrobe malfunction during the push, prompting her to react with aggression.

In the aftermath of the pool party, tensions seemed to ease as Alex and Ike were spotted engaged in a private conversation under the duvet, attempting to resolve their differences and come to a mutual understanding.

The exact nature of their conversation remains undisclosed.

