Video: #BBNaija Allstars: After Being Warned on Live TV, Frodd’s Mechanic Returns His Range Rover

Chioma Okoye, the wife of reality TV star Frodd, has received the costly automobile that prompted the BBNaija ‘All Stars’ housemate to warn his mechanic live from Big brother’s house.

Frodd recently made headlines when he gave a warning to his personal mechanic on international television.

He was having his diary session with Biggie when he decided to take advantage of the chance to provide a directive to the person servicing the car he left at home while leaving for the reality program.

Frodd was telling Biggie how much he missed his pregnant wife when he diverged and sought to warn his mechanic about his car.

Apparently, the mechanic received the message loud and clear, so he decided to fix the Range Rover and drove it to the BBNaija star’s family home.

Frodd’s official Twitter handler posted a video on the page which showed the mechanic arriving at his house and meeting his wife, Chioma.

He wrote; “Family members, our car has finally arrived, our First Lady’s Teddy can now rest, Frodd’s mechanic has returned our car”

See the post:

Recently, Host of the show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and fans found Frodd’s warning hilarious and they reacted to his unexpected act on social media.

Ebuka commented: How can Frodd be warning his mechanic on international TV?

@ifyble5 wrote: Make he pack and go home on sunday.

@Nwannedumebi: 9ja mechanics will make you forget you are in Biggie’s house.

@Beautifultoyin: Frodd cannot lose 120m + car. I don’t blame him. If N120m no come, make I sha meet my car in perfect condition.