Video: #BBNaija All-Stars“We would’ve had at least 3 or 4 disqualifications by now” – Kiddwaya

Kiddwaya, a Big Brother Naija housemate, believes that if the housemates were allowed to fight without influence from others, there would have been at least four disqualifications.

On Wednesday night, the socialite who is this week’s Head of House made the estimation while speaking with Adekunle, Pere Egbi, and Ike.

This comes after Ilebaye and Angel almost had a physical brawl if not for the housemates who kept them away.

Angel had promised to leave the show after that since she was fed up with everyone in the house.

Adekunle said:

“Angel literally said yesterday that she is tired of this sh*t. I like, take voluntary exit. Leave. Stop complaining that you are tired.”

Kiddwaya postulated:

“We might also had four disqualifications or at least three by now.”

Pere interjected:

“If you don’t hold any of them [while they are quarrelling], they will fight.”