Video: #BBNaija All-stars: “Your chieftaincy title means nothing” – Cee-C lampoons Whitemoney, he reacts

Whitemoney, a BBNaija All Stars housemate, had to to express himself after his fellow roommate, Cee-C, criticized his famous Chieftaincy title.

After the pool party, Whitemoney used the opportunity to confront Cee-C about the issue, expressing his shock and displeasure at the manner she had been mocking him since their stay in the house.

He recounted multiple instances in which she used inappropriate language, including the ‘F’ word.

Whitemoney, frustrated with Cee-C’s attitude toward him, proudly asserted his status as a man of distinction in his tribe and his duty as a chieftaincy holder.

Cee-C, on the other hand, was disdainful of Whitemoney’s pride in his chieftaincy title.

She questioned the significance of such titles, claiming that they may be purchased and paid for. Cee-C used an example from her hometown to back up her point.

She went on to say that his chieftaincy title is meaningless.

Whitemoney attempted to explain himself not only to Cee-C but also to the other housemates during the discussion. He believes Cee-C’s behavior toward him would have been different if they had been outside the Big Brother Naija house.

Cee-C, for her part, boasted about the caliber of people she hangs out with outside the house.