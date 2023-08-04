Video: #BBNaija All-Stars: Why my relationship with Chizzy failed – Doyin

Doyin Esmeralda, a Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate David has publicly stated the reasons behind her choice to end her romantic relationship with co-reality star Chizzy following their time on the Level Up show.

Recall that during the 2022 Season 7 ‘Level Up’ edition, Doyin and Chizzy developed an intriguing bond, sparking the Big Brother Naija house with their passionate connection

Following the conclusion of the program, Doyin frankly discussed her thoughts on the possibility of going on a romantic adventure with Chizzy at a post-show interview in 2022.

However, in a recent talk with her other roommates, Cross and Ilebaye, on the ongoing BBNaija All-Stars broadcast, Doyin stated that she and Chizzy disagreed on how to handle issues.

In a revelatory confession, Doyin divulged that she prefers her men to exude an aura of subtlety and calm, expressing her reservations about Chizzy’s loudness, which she found to be too boisterous for her liking.

Doyin stated that Chizzy liked her a lot, but their relationship couldn’t work because she wanted him to change and become a different person. The difference in what they desired from each other ultimately led to their breakup.

Her words;

“I don’t like my men loud, he was too loud, I like them mysterious, it was too much for me and I couldn’t do it.

He told me that he liked me so much but it couldn’t work because I want him to be a different man and he was right”