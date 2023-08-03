Video: #BBNaija All-Stars: “Why I stopped Ilebaye from bathing with Cross” – CeeC

Cynthia Nwadiora, a.k.a. CeeC, a housemate on Big Brother Naija All Stars, has discussed why she interjected after Ilebaye followed Cross “into the shower n*ked.”

On Wednesday night, CeeC claimed she had to step in because Cross was “drunk” in a chat with other residents.

Ilebaye allegedly referred to her as a “babysitter” when she stopped them from taking a bath together.

CeeC said: “E be like say I go stop all this play wey I dey play. Ilebaye followed cross into the shower n*ked. I was like ah ahnn when did this one start, if they wanna do this one tomorrow fine but tonight he is drunk. I stopped it and she called me a babysitter.”

She then kept on checking on Cross to make sure he was on his bed. Adekunle urged her to sleep on Cross’ bed since she was so concerned about him, but she refused, saying Cross is her “brother.”*

“Gen Z don pepper Angel” – Netizens Reacts as Angel packs her bags, plans for voluntary exit

Meanwhile Angel Smith, a Big Brother Naija housemate, was seen on camera packing her belongings as she prepares to leave the house voluntarily.

Angel made this decision after nearly getting physical with fellow housemate Ilebaye last night following their Guinness Task.

The drama between both women started when Ilebaye decided to remove her nail paint while standing on Angel’s clothing box after using the restroom.

When Angel asked why she kept her legs on the box, Ilebaye said she should have closed it.

This enraged Angel, and the argument escalated into a fight as they began to argue vocally.

Angel was seen packing her bags in the Big Brother Naija dressing room after her fight with Ilebaye, claiming she wanted a voluntary leave from the house. Mercy Eke, a fellow housemate, was seen pleading with her not to leave the house.