Video: BBNaija All Stars: Why I am happy my son was evicted — Kiddwaya’s mom, Susan Waya

Mrs Susan Waya, a notable entrepreneur and mother of an evicted BBNaija housemate, explains why she is relieved that her son, Kiddwaya, has been kicked off from the show.

Kiddwaya was the third housemate to be evicted from the Season 8 edition of the show, following a unanimous decision by the judges.

In response to her son’s eviction, Mrs Waya expressed relief that her son was safe from Seyi, who had allegedly threatened him after a fight.

“After yesterday’s threats, I couldn’t be happier with my son’s sanity intact! Thank you all for the overwhelming support. Kidd your crew is waiting for you! Lots of love 💞💞,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

It is worth noting that Kiddwaya’s mom threatened to sue Seyi Awolowo following the show for threatening her son on live television.

