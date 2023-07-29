Video: BBNaija All Stars: Whitemoney Reveals How He Was Defrauded by His Handler While In ‘Shine Ya Eye’ House

Hazel Oyeze Onou, also known as Whitemoney, a housemate on Big Brother Naija All Stars, recently recounted a story about how his social media handler deceived him while in the ‘Shine Ya Eye’ house in 2021.

According to Gistlover, Whitemoney took home N90 million as the main prize after winning the sixth season of Big Brother Naija.

The singer, in a chat with fellow housemates on Friday night, expressed his disappointment and revealed that he had to work independently without a team in the first six months after the reality show.

Whitemoney mentioned that working without a team was exhausting and even led him to seek therapy.

He said,

“My handler, Promised, embezzled my money while i was in the [Shine Ya Eye] house. So, I had to work alone for the first six months post-show. It was very tiring and had me needing a psychologist.”

The BBNaija All Stars reality show is getting intense as housemates begin to understand the uncertainty before them.

BBNajia season 6 Shine Ya Eye winner, WhiteMoney, recently proposed to form an alliance with the Pepper Dem winner, Mercy Eke.

During their conversation, Whitemoney revealed that several housemates, including Cross and Angel, were unhappy that they were both in the house.

He then proposed that they work together to avoid being voted out on time and suggested that his fan base would back Mercy Eke in any possible eviction and that Eke’s fans would do the same for him.

His words;

“Angel, Cross, and other HMs were talking against you; they don’t like that we’re here. Let’s have an agreement whereby your fans vote for me when I’m up, and my fans vote for you when I’m up.

Don’t ever nominate me, as I’ll never nominate you. We will be the last two standing HMs this season.”