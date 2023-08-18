Video: BBNaija All Stars: “Whitemoney has the freshest breath, I want to marry his mouth” – Uriel

Evicted BBNaija Season 8 All-Star Edition housemate Uriel Oputa recently expressed her love for Whitemoney’s unusually clean breath within the house.

In a video, she jokingly admitted that she liked talking to him because it made her feel closer to him.

Uriel’s caption on the video speculates that she could wish to wed Whitemoney’s mouth.

Uriel said in a recent interview that Whitemoney had truly showed desire in continuing their relationship.

She said: “Whitemoney wanted to date me outside of the house, but I refused. I am going to put that out there because I feel like Whitemoney really let me down on the show.“

“And I will say this because we have some sort of relationship outside, we spoke but after a few things that happened on the internet, I just kind of pulled back because I did not agree with certain things he said.”

“We got into the house and I found him in there. You know he is known for his food, I am known for my food. I think he really underestimated me when it came to cooking.”

“There’s One Housemate in Biggie’s House That Has a Very Bad Mouth Odour” – Uriel

Uriel Oputa, an evicted BBNaija ‘All Stars’ contestant, has disclosed that one of the housemates has a bad mouth odor.

During her media rounds following her eviction from the house on Sunday, Uriel revealed this to Naija FM.

She mentioned that one of the roommates has a foul mouth odor while discussing about her experience in Big Brother’s house.When the radio hosts encouraged her to tell them who the person was, she refused, stating she wouldn’t divulge the individual’s name.One of the show’s anchors was overheard mentioning Ike’s name – the same roommate Mercy Eke accuses of having poor bathroom manners.