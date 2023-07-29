Video: #BBNaija All Stars: Whitemoney accuses his ‘Shine Ya Eye’ handler of defrauding him

BBNaija All Stars housemate, Whitemoney whose real name is Hazel Oyeze Onou, shares a distressing experience with his social media handler from the ‘Shine Ya Eye‘ edition who defrauded him.

During a conversation with fellow housemates on Friday night, Whitemoney revealed that he felt let down by the incident.

As a result, he had to face the challenges alone without the support of a team for the first six months after leaving the reality show.

Working solo without a team took a toll on him, and he expressed how exhausting it was, to the point that he sought therapy to cope with the situation.

“My handler, Promised, embezzled my money while he was in the [Shine Ya Eye] house. So, I had to work alone for the first six months post-show. It was very tiring and had me needing a psychologist,” he stated.

I Co-Own Some of Popular Restaurants in Lagos Island – Whitemoney Reveals

In other news Whitemoney, the winner of Big Brother Naija’s ‘Shine Ya Eye’ edition, has disclosed that he co-owns majority of the prominent restaurants on Lagos Island.

According to Gistlover, the reality TV star revealed this when introducing himself to other inmates on the current BBNaija ‘All-Stars’ broadcast.

Whitemoney revealed that, in addition to being a brand ambassador for several brands both locally and globally, he operates an online restaurant in Lagos and Abuja.

According to the BBNaija Star, he does not have enough money to open his ideal restaurant, as many admirers have recommended to him.

As a result, he decided to team up with other restaurants in Lagos State to share two to three percent of the investment.

He said, “I’m a multiple brand ambassador to companies both local and international, what many people don’t know is owing to the fact most people have always suggested that I should be cooking or stuff like that, so I have online whitemoney party jollof in Lagos and Abuja.

“It is the best jolly in Nigeria no cap, and we are opening one in London in September as well and it is online.

“But most people don’t know that I co-own most of the popular restaurants that people go to eat on the Island in Lagos.

“I don’t have that kind of money to open my dream restaurant, so I partner with others to owe two per cent or three per cent of the investment.”