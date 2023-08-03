Video: #BBNaija All Stars: “We’ll no longer separate fights”– Whitemoney warns housemates

Whitemoney, a contestant on Big Brother Naija All Stars, has advised his friends against breaking up fights between other inmates.

The most recent physical incident among the housemates occurred last night between Angel and Ilebaye, which resulted in the former threatening to leave the home on his own volition.

However, Whitemoney claimed that some housemates are constantly threatening to fight since they know their coworkers would separate them in a conversation with Adekunle and Soma on Thursday morning.

He declared that anyone who physically assaults another housemate will henceforth be permitted to fight.

He said, “If anybody drink begin fight, I no go answer you again.”

Adekunle inferred: “We talk am yesterday. Okay, una no dey. We don talk am yesterday say if any girl say she we start to fight, we go leave them fight themselves. E be like say na that holding wey dem de hold them, na e dey ginger them.”

Whitemoney added: “Na that holding na e dey ginger dem. Don’t hold anybody ever again. You want to fight? You feel like fighting? You feel like cutting your wig, you feel like drawing out the eyelashes, go ahead. No more holding.

“If I eventually get babe here, and the babe decide to fight, she say come and stand up for me. I won’t stand up for you because you should know what brought you here.”