ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: #BBNaija All Stars: “We’ll no longer separate fights”– Whitemoney warns housemates

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 329 1 minute read

“I need N650million to start up a working restaurant” -BBNaija’s Whitemoney [Video]

Whitemoney, a contestant on Big Brother Naija All Stars, has advised his friends against breaking up fights between other inmates.

The most recent physical incident among the housemates occurred last night between Angel and Ilebaye, which resulted in the former threatening to leave the home on his own volition.

However, Whitemoney claimed that some housemates are constantly threatening to fight since they know their coworkers would separate them in a conversation with Adekunle and Soma on Thursday morning.

He declared that anyone who physically assaults another housemate will henceforth be permitted to fight.

He said, “If anybody drink begin fight, I no go answer you again.”

Adekunle inferred: “We talk am yesterday. Okay, una no dey. We don talk am yesterday say if any girl say she we start to fight, we go leave them fight themselves. E be like say na that holding wey dem de hold them, na e dey ginger them.”

Whitemoney added: “Na that holding na e dey ginger dem. Don’t hold anybody ever again. You want to fight? You feel like fighting? You feel like cutting your wig, you feel like drawing out the eyelashes, go ahead. No more holding.

“If I eventually get babe here, and the babe decide to fight, she say come and stand up for me. I won’t stand up for you because you should know what brought you here.”

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 329 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

BB Naija: Biggie Can You Not Tell The HMs That It’s My Birthday Tomorrow, There’s No Love In This House -Doyin

9 mins ago

Angel Smith Shared A New Sultry Photo On Social Media.

1 hour ago

Video: #BBNaija All-Stars: “Why I stopped Ilebaye from bathing with Cross” – CeeC

2 hours ago

BBN: CeeC Reveals What Ilebaye Was About To Do With Cross In The Bathroom That Made Her Stop Them

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button