Video: #BBNaija All-stars: Venita rubbishes Adekunle for publicly humiliating her

“I get coconut head” – Man says as he leaks private chat with Don Jazzy

Venita and Adekunle, BBNaija All Stars lovers, get into another aggressive argument as she accuses him of speaking about their private problems to others.

This follows earlier in the day’s conflict between the couple, which left Venita in tears as Adekunle complained to Biggie.

Venita chastised Adekunle on Sunday evening for disclosing intimate facts about their relationship to other housemates.

She claimed that if Adekunle had gone to bed as usual, he would not have ended up on the couch speaking to others.

“If he came to bed normal, would anyone be asking me any question.. Don’t act like you don’t know what you did? You murdered me publicly. What you did is wrong!” she stated while yelling at the top of her voice.

Watch the video below …

