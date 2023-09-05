Video: BBNaija All Stars: Venita makes bold step, tapes Adekunle’s immunity card on his locker

Venita, a housemate on BBNaija Season 8 All-Stars, took a risk by taping her boyfriend, Adekunle’s immunity card to a locker in the dressing room, displaying it to the other housemates.

Recall that Adekunle and Whitemoney each won separate cards in the latest Head of House (HOH) game conducted on Monday, which they were later instructed by Big Brother to reveal

Whitemoney’s card included an unexpected twist: whoever picked it up would be nominated for eviction this week, culminating in Whitemoney’s present nomination.

Adekunle, on the other hand, received immunity from this week’s nominations, assuring he would not be evicted.

Hours later, Venita, Adekunle’s partner, was spotted taping his immunity card to the locker in the dressing room, making it visible to all housemates.

This act caught the attention of individuals who flocked to the comment section to share their opinions.

See some reactions below:

@Ayothezillian: “True sha, he knew they were going to put him up and no b lie. My guy is safe and that’s all.”

@BobbyStone99: “Venita is the perfect definition of “when a woman wants to love you, she’ll love you for real.”

@Om_Om_7: “Venita is actually a soft women. I never liked her before this show, even adekunle. But I’m beginning to like both of them now. Challenges can really make someone look bad, but with the right people around such people, you begin to see the good in them.”

@AbimolaAjewole: “Na him first win immunity?abi what’s this drama about.”

@lostboy__01: “Adeks gullible man. Be moving like who venita dey use pad control cause what’s this ffs.”

