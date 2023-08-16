Video: #BBNaija All Stars: Uriel reveals housemate she is rooting for to win N120M grand prize

Uriel Oputa, a former housemate on BBNaija All Stars, has offered her prediction for who will win the N120 million grand prize.

In an interview with Lagos Talks 91.3 FM, Uriel discussed her preference and picked Ilebaye Odiniya as the housemate she hopes is going to win on this year’s BBNaija.

Internet users’ reactions to her support of Ilebaye as a probable winner are conflicting.

This revelation follows Uriel’s eviction from the BBNaija All Stars show by the evicted jury, despite the fact that she didn’t receive the fewest votes..

Reacting to her choice, One @IreneJob wrote: “That’s why you are out of the house..”

@Flowfy02 wrote: “I hope whoever wins wins but I hope u pple listened to d conversation btw Angel and doyin , at no time d Angel bully ilebayi”

@bosslady1886969 wrote: “Uriel after baye.you were my second fave .this jury will not make heaven. Best in life girl.”