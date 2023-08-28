Video: BBNaija All Stars: Tolanibaj reveals why she’s attracted to Neo

Tolanibaj, the fourth evicted Big Brother Naija All Stars Edition contestant, has said that she is drawn to his love interest, Neo, since he is a nice guy.

Despite originally saying that she did not find Neo appealing, Tolanibaj became involved in a difficult relationship with him.

However, shortly after her eviction alongside Frodd on Sunday, the host of the show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, asked her a few questions about what’s going on between her and Neo, Tolani responded by disclosing that she became attracted to Neo after seeing “things others didn’t see in him.”

Ebuka asked: “You said you weren’t attracted to Neo, what changed?” and Tolanibaj replied: “Neo is a sweet guy. I saw some things others didn’t see in him.”

Tolanibaj while responding to another question, revealed that she isn’t friends with Neo’s estranged girlfriend, Vee Iye, who was among the jurors that saved her last week, but added that they are “cordial.”

Remember that Tolanibaj generated a lot of drama in the home by fighting with other female inmates who were close to Neo.

Their relationship was at the center of several controversies during her time in the Big Brother house, including disputes and quarrels with other roommates.

Neo took the initiative to dissolve their romantic relationship while they were in a confined room in the house..

Tolanibaj’s reaction, on the other hand, caught both the spectators and Neo off guard.

She outrightly refused to agree to the breakup, asserting, “This is just one of the many obstacles we will overcome.

“This thing that you want to quit, I’m not quitting it.”*