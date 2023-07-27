Video: #BBNaija All Stars: Throwback video of Pere and Uriel sharing passionate kiss causes stir

Pere and Uriel, Big Brother Naija All Stars housemates, are the first to kiss on the show.

On Wednesday, the two spent some quality time together.

The camera captured the moment they were caught passionately kissing.

During her diary session on Tuesday, Uriel admitted to Biggie that she has feelings for someone in the house.

When pressed, the 35-year-old refused to give the person’s name, pointing out that she is much older than them.

She and Pere shared their first kiss of the season today.

‘I Might make History as First BBNaija Housemate To Reject Eviction’ – Uriel Dares Biggie

Uriel Oputa, a Big Brother Naija ‘All Stars’ housemate, has promised never to leave the Biggie house if evicted on Sunday.

According to Gistlover, the reality TV actress stated in her diary session on Tuesday that if she is evicted from the house, she will cause a commotion.

This comes after Biggie asked Uriel who she thought would leave the house on Sunday, to which she replied, “I pray not to leave.”

According to her, she will be the first housemate in the show’s history to refuse eviction because Biggie may require 25 ninjas to carry her out.

Biggie asked: “Who do you think is leaving on Sunday?”

Uriel responded: “I pray it is not me because you will be needing 25 ninjas to carry me out. I will not go. I will be the first housemate in Big Brother Naija history to reject eviction. Not my portion”