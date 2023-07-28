Video: BBNaija All-Stars: “They need a man to ship” – Seyi exposes Ilebaye and Doyin strategies

Seyi, one of the housemates in the current BBNaija Season 8, All-Star Edition show, made some sensitive statements about Ilebaye, Doyin, and a few other housemates.

In a private conversation with Adekunle, Frodd, and a few other male housemates,

Seyi expressed his belief that Ilebaye and Doyin need a man to support their strategy in the house.

Amidst the discussion, one of the housemates challenged Seyi’s assertion, suggesting it might not be true. However, Seyi persisted, providing further evidence to support his claim.

His statement caught the attention of viewers, and many individuals have left their thoughts and comments on the ongoing drama in the Big Brother Naija reality show.

See some reactions below:

@HRM: “Lol Seyi not Doyin . Seyi be thinking he is big brother assistant he should Stfu.”

@aminatamoriba731: “For Ilebaye is true but doyin no if I want to vote for someone is definitely doyin.”

@NEO: “The thing is if Baye wanted a real ship,she was never gonna make it obvious about going to different men. Her plan is more of creating content.”

@user3148016367061: “Seyi alway shining his eyes when talking like he sawllowed a life fro. it kinda looks scary.”

@Mariah: “He’s very correct, I said dsame thing earlier.”

@Evelyn Adaba: “Seyi always forming like he’s smart… ok you, what’s your standard game plan?? Mtcheew.”

@Promzyofficial: “This guys… I wish we can stand for this two (doyin and illebaye) the bully is too much on dem.”*